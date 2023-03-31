 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stocks bounced back this quarter, but it's too early to celebrate

  • 0
Stocks bounced back this quarter, but it's too early to celebrate

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on March 14.

 Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

After a stormy 2022, US stocks gained during the first quarter of 2023 in a surprise show of resilience despite a banking crisis, cryptocurrency meltdowns and uncertainty about what's ahead for the economy.

Still, nothing about the first quarter's performance was linear. The broad-based S&P 500 seesawed throughout the quarter, ending January on a high note before tumbling in February, rising again in March and ultimately ending the quarter up about 7%.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred