...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

State senator pushes to grow Hawaiis aquaculture industry

"It's a $550 million industry. That might sound big, but when you look at the state's GDP it's one half of one percent," said Hawaii Sen. Glenn Wakai, who's been pushing to develop Hawaiis aquaculture industry.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii is ideally positioned for aquaculture, and in 2021, the industry here hit a record high of $79.7 million, up 20% from the year before, according to state Aquaculture and Livestock Support Services Branch statistics.

But for perspective, Hawaii's total gross domestic product was $74.5 billion that year. Some state leaders say we've got a way to go to grow that industry.

