...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian waters except Alenuihaha Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
View on Na Pali Coast on Kauai island on Hawaii on a sunny day.
State senator pushes to grow Hawaiis aquaculture industry
"It's a $550 million industry. That might sound big, but when you look at the state's GDP it's one half of one percent," said Hawaii Sen. Glenn Wakai, who's been pushing to develop Hawaiis aquaculture industry.
But for perspective, Hawaii's total gross domestic product was $74.5 billion that year. Some state leaders say we've got a way to go to grow that industry.
Could Hawaii be doing more to use our oceans to grow food? One state senator has been pushing for years for more mariculture like the one at Blue Ocean Mariculture's Kampachi farm in Kona.
"We really need to look at the immense possibilities in the ocean for food sustainability and economic development," said Hawaii Sen. Glenn Wakai.
A 2022 state report says to feed a projected global population of 9.7 billion people in 2050, food production must increase by up to 56%. Land, clearly, is limited.
Wakai is inspired by an oceans conference in Canada he just attended, and noted, "They have technical expertise, facilities, and financing. We have none of that. We have 'Cross your fingers and hope someone comes here and sets up shop.'"
Todd Low is the Manager for the Hawaii Department of Agriculture's Aquaculture Development Program. Given that we are an ocean state, he "absolutely" thinks we should be developing aquaculture.
Food production isn't all he's advocating for. He says restorative aquaculture could also be big business.
"That's using seaweed and bivalves - that's oysters - to filter and clean the water," Low said.
Though, he clarified, you may not want to eat the oysters if they're filtering very polluted waters.
Wakai, in the past legislative session, secured funding to add four more people to Low's team. And he continues to work on grant funding and public education.
"We've been talking for decades about diversified ag, value-added ag. And 20 years later it's one half of one percent of our GDP? I'm betting on the ocean to be the driver for our food sustainability needs," he stated.
Both men say a sustainable ocean economy can create a triple win for people, nature, and the economy.