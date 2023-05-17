State fines Hawaii company $3,000 for violating campaign spending law

...FLOOD WATCH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR KAUAI AND OAHU...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms will lift toward the
area from the south early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy
rain are then expected Thursday morning through Friday
afternoon. At this time, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to
occur over the island of Kauai Thursday afternoon through
Thursday evening, especially over leeward and interior areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- State regulators approved a $3,000 fine for a Hawaii company Wednesday for violating campaign spending laws involving illegal contributions to the campaigns of several Maui candidates.
Kupale Technologies provided professional cleaning and disinfecting services for COVID-19 for offices of state and county agencies. The state Campaign Spending Commission said that contributions Kupale made to several campaigns violated campaign spending laws.
The candidates, who did not violate any laws, included former Maui Mayor Michael Victorino, former county council candidate John Pele and current county councilmember Nohelani Ulu-Hodgins.
Kaala Buenconsejo of Kupale says the process is very confusing, however, he’s hoping the commission will make things clearer the next time around.
“For the future, there’s a lot of open-ended questions, it doesn’t solve anything, it’s just a smokescreen, now in the future if I want to do it, okay now I know I gotta have my wife write a check and I gotta write a check personally but Kupale still pays me,” Buenconsejo said.
Kupale has two weeks from when it receives the commission’s order to pay its $3,000 fine, which comes out to $1,000 per count.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.