Starbucks relaunching personal coffee cup incentive program, with an eye on environmental impact

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots.
* WHERE...Most Hawaiian Coastal Waters except Windward Kauai and
Big Island Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
A Starbucks Corp. employee wearing protective gloves hands a customer an order from a drive-thru window at a store in Hercules, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Some of Americas fast-food workers are finally getting face masks and emergency sick days to help get them through the coronavirus outbreak. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Department of Environmental Services is working with Starbucks to help eliminate waste in the Hawaiian islands.
The department announced on Twitter Wednesday that Starbucks will re-launch its "bring your personal cup incentive program" at nine locations on Oahu. The goal is to eliminate disposable cups and promote reusable ones.
Starbucks acknowledges its cups are iconic symbols of the brand but are also a symbol of a throwaway society. Although some cups are recyclable, they still end up in landfills or as litter on streets. The company's solution is to eliminate the disposable cup completely.
ENV met with Starbucks to discuss a mutual interest in waste reduction. Starbucks is relaunching its "bring your personal cup incentive program" to 9 locations on Oahu to elimiante disposable cups and promote reusable ones.CNN’s Starbucks Story (https://t.co/42DW0NcXot) pic.twitter.com/xXBBBwjfce
By 2025, Starbucks aims to have every customer bring in their own mug or borrow a mug from their local store. Starbucks is also planning to let customers use their own personal mugs at every location in the United States and Canada, whether they order ahead or use the drive-thru.
No date has been announced on when the Oahu locations will start the program or which locations will participate.