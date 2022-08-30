 Skip to main content
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price

Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is coming back at a higher price

Not even Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is immune to inflation. The fall favorite, which returns August 30, is getting more expensive with a grande-sized hot PSL costing customers between $5.45 to $5.95 depending on location — a roughly 4% increase compared to 2021.

Not even Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is immune to inflation.

The fall favorite, which returned today, is getting more expensive with a grande-sized hot PSL costing customers between $5.45 to $5.95 depending on location — a roughly 4% increase compared to 2021. That's in line with broader price hikes at Starbucks and other chains, which have all increased menu prices gradually over the past year because of inflationary pressures.

