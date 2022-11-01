 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, world's most powerful rocket, launches after three-year hiatus

  • Updated
  • 0
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket, world's most powerful rocket, launches after three-year hiatus

The Falcon Heavy rocket shown during a ground test at its launch site in Florida in October.

 SpaceX/Twitter

SpaceX's Falcon Heavy — a towering, three-pronged vehicle that is the most powerful operational rocket in the world — returned to the skies on Tuesday for the first time since mid-2019.

The rocket launched at 9:41 a.m. ET from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, hauling satellites to space for the US military in a secretive mission dubbed USSF-44.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred