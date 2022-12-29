 Skip to main content
Southwest says 'normal' services to resume on Friday

[BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: 1:24 p.m. ET Thursday]

Southwest Airlines says it's poised to resume normal schedules on Friday after a tumultuous eight-day meltdown that left hundreds of thousands of passengers delayed or stranded and prompted its executives to make apologies to the riding public and government officials.

CNN's Barry Neild, Andy Rose, Andi Babineau, Adrienne Broaddus, Dave Alsap, Nick Valencia, David Goldman, Leslie Perrot, Carlos Suarez and Ross Levitt contributed to this story.

