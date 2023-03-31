 Skip to main content
Southwest releases an 'action plan' to prevent another operational nightmare

Southwest Airlines has unveiled an "action plan" to prevent another operational meltdown. Pictured is a baggage holding area for Southwest Airlines at Denver International Airport in 2022 in Denver.

 Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Southwest Airlines has unveiled an "action plan" to prevent another operational meltdown like the one from last December that left 16,700 flights canceled and 2 million passengers stranded over the busy holiday travel season.

The airline's plan calls for increasing the availability of winter equipment and staffing at some airports, investing in technology to help it quickly restart operations during extreme weather and improving communication and decision-making processes across departments that handle flight operations.

