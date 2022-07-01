 Skip to main content
Southwest Airlines to 'nearly double' interisland flights in Hawaii

Southwest generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Southwest Airlines says it is expanding its interisland services in Hawaii.

The Texas-based air carrier tells KITV4 that it expects to nearly double its daily departures across the Islands to 60 by this fall.

The airline also plans to add a new flight route between Lihue and Kahului -- as well as add five more flights between Honolulu and Kahului -- and six each between Honolulu and Kona and Honolulu and Lihue.

