Southwest Airlines to 'nearly double' interisland flights in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots. Seas up to 10 feet in the
Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Southwest Airlines says it is expanding its interisland services in Hawaii.
The Texas-based air carrier tells KITV4 that it expects to nearly double its daily departures across the Islands to 60 by this fall.
The airline also plans to add a new flight route between Lihue and Kahului -- as well as add five more flights between Honolulu and Kahului -- and six each between Honolulu and Kona and Honolulu and Lihue.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.