Song "Speak Easy" by two Hawaii artists will air on ABC news series

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Two local artists’ works will be heard in the ABC series "The Company You Keep."
Matt Glickstein from Lanai and Sarah Bethany from Hilo wrote the song "Speak Easy" which will air on KITV4 March 26th at 9 PM.
Both artists are part of Creative Lab Hawaii run by the State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Their goals are to give local artists and entrepreneurs licensing opportunities in the entertainment world.
Songs from the Creative Lab have been incorporated in more than 75 outlets from prime time TV shows to NFL sports broadcasts.
Both artists said it has been a life changing experience working with Creative Lab Hawaii.
"If all of us songwriters keep coming together to make beautiful music at the professional level and continue to pitch it for TV and movie placement, that seems to be the most fruitful way to develop financial gains. That’s a way for music artists here in Hawaii to actually have a chance to make a living with their music,” said Sarah Bethany.
Bethany encourages all local artists to first attend the “Hawaii Song Writing Festival” to learn more about song writing.
After, she said the next step is to apply to the Creative Lab’s Music Immersive which officials say will open up in the summer of 2023.