Some small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase

cafe daisy

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food.

"It’s kind of rough for small businesses so our solution for this is to maximize our employee’s abilities and carefully review our prices too. We will continue to provide quality food and customer service," said Jean Kim.

