Some restaurants open their doors this Christmas morning

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many people were out celebrating with their loved ones this Christmas, as a number of restaurants opened their doors this holiday. Families flooded Makana Lani restaurant in Waikiki around lunch time – many called it a holiday treat.
“I am not surprised by this large turnout. I love working during the holidays and seeing the smiles on these family’s faces,” said Christian Soga, cook at Makana Lani Restaurant.
Many customers said it was not hard to find a restaurant that was open this Christmas morning but a restaurant that had any open seats.
"This is the best thing in the world because I just got off two doubles at work so I’m glad I get to spend it with my family and see the little ones," said Trevor Lau, Ewa Beach resident.
The Owner of Makana Lani said the restaurant was ready for the hundreds of people that came in. They began preparing for holiday meals when they opened this past August.
“Working on Christmas means I can bring joy to the families that come and dine in with us knowing we all have different traditions,” said Brittney Mazano, waitress at Makana Lani.
It was reservation only however, owner Liza Hata-Watanabe said she did squeeze in many people.
"Majority of our families are all local and that was the whole inspiration to begin with. We aim to bring back a little bit of aloha back in Waikiki," said Elizabeth Hata-Watanabe.
Several families told KITV4 they are thankful to enjoy Christmas outdoors in large groups once again.