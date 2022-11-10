 Skip to main content
Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down

Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down

People shop for bread at a supermarket in Monterey Park, California, on October 19.

 Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Is there anything at your local grocery store (besides avocados) that's getting less — not more — expensive as families plan their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals? Well, yes, but you have to look carefully.

While 90% of grocery items right now cost more than they did last year because of high inflation, there are some deals to be had, though you may have to hunt them down. Market research firm Nielsen IQ recently looked at more than 2,500 fresh and packaged foods to find bargains.

