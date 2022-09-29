Some patients are struggling during Kaiser mental health strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) - With the strike by Kaiser mental health workers now in its fifth week, some patients say it is been difficult with little to no access to their doctors.
“I miss meeting with my therapist. I’ve missed two appointments with her during this month. It has been difficult for me because she helps me not internalize everything but I have been using strategies she taught me and it makes a difference,” said Kimberly Stewart, Kaiser patient.
According to the striking mental health workers, patients with more serious mental health conditions are worsening as this drags on.
Right now, they are protesting outside Kaiser clinic in Hilo. Some protestors have returned to work because they have to meet their financial commitments. However, a majority said they are committed to remaining out until they reach an agreement that benefits all parties.
Dr. Tami Swonigan said they're pushing for wages that align with other states that have a higher cost of living on top of other demands.
"While we entered bargaining with the intention to make this a more attractive place to work for potential employees, as well as retaining employees, they countered that with decreasing our healthcare benefits as providers. They want to cut our pension and retirement," said Dr. Swonigan, clinical psychologist at Kaiser Permanente.
Kaiser declined to do an interview but released a statement:
"Despite a local and national mental health workforce shortage, We've hired 25 clinicians in Hawaii since the start of 2021, three of whom will be starting work in the next two months. We've also added 11 new mental health clinical positions and additional support staff to be filled this year and subsequent years, nearly doubling our integrated behavioral health staff by the end of 2025.
The next bargaining meeting will be on October 6th.