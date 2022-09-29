 Skip to main content
Some patients are struggling during Kaiser mental health strike

HONOLULU (KITV4) - With the strike by Kaiser mental health workers now in its fifth week, some patients say it is been difficult with little to no access to their doctors.

“I miss meeting with my therapist. I’ve missed two appointments with her during this month. It has been difficult for me because she helps me not internalize everything but I have been using strategies she taught me and it makes a difference,” said Kimberly Stewart, Kaiser patient.

