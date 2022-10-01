Some Honolulu small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim, said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have fewer people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food.
"It’s kind of rough for small businesses. So our solution for this is to maximize our employees' abilities and carefully review our prices too. We will continue to provide quality food and customer service," said Kim.
Café Daisy has eight employees. Kim said her payroll this month increased by $2,000. She strongly urges all businesses to not drop the standard for customer services during this change.
One employee said she is thankful for this change and it will help employees and their employer.
“Even though I attend a community college, it’s still pricey since I’m an out-of-state resident. I’m excited for this $2 raise and the work that comes with it," said Ashton Quichocho, a student at Kapiolani Community College.
President of Chamber of Commerce, Sherry Menor, said if small businesses see negative impacts during this transition, it will be addressed this legislative session.
"Will it lead to an increase cost for consumers? That is yet to be seen. We hope it will not but some of our small businesses are still facing challenges from the pandemic currently," said Menor.
The next increase to $14 is scheduled for January 2023.