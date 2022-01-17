Some Hawaii restaurants see huge drops in business following Omicron surge By Eddie Dowd Eddie Dowd Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 17, 2022 Jan 17, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some restaurants in Hawaii are reporting huge drops in business that they believe are tied to a rise in COVID-19 cases.Hawaii Restaurant Association President Sheryl Matsuoka says January is usually a slow time for the industry, but this year many restaurants are reporting lower than normal foot traffic.She believes the fast spreading omicron variant is causing some costumers to stay home and feel less confident about going out to eat.El Gelato has four locations on O'ahu and reports business is down more than 40 percent when compared to last January.Matsuoka says the HRA is working with the National Restaurant Association to lobby for a new round of financial relief for restaurants to help get them through the year. COVID-19 4700 new COVID-19 infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports KITV4 Web Staff Local Hawaii may soon require travelers to have a Covid booster CNN Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Restaurant Sheryl Matsuoka Company January Omicron Gelato Drop Hawaii Restaurant Association Hawai'i Decline Eddie Dowd Reporter As someone who grew up in foster care, the only thing that mattered to me was finding love and belonging. Being able to connect with the community as a reporter in Hawaii is why I do what I do. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Eddie Dowd Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV COVID-19 Hawaii restaurants want governor to eliminate indoor distancing requirements Updated Nov 15, 2021 Video Critics of COVID-19 mandates on Maui launch effort to recall mayor Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business This holiday shopping season is going to be tough. Here are 4 ways to keep from overspending Nov 18, 2021 Sports Kauai, Hawai'i Island high school football coaches excited for football amid COVID-19 frustrations Updated Nov 15, 2021 Business Little Village Noodle House and Manoa Chocolate Updated Nov 13, 2021 Video Big wave surfer Kai Lenny goes big for twins gender reveal Updated Nov 15, 2021 Recommended for you