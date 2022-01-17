 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some Hawaii restaurants see huge drops in business following Omicron surge

  • Updated
  • 0
Biz

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Some restaurants in Hawaii are reporting huge drops in business that they believe are tied to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Hawaii Restaurant Association President Sheryl Matsuoka says January is usually a slow time for the industry, but this year many restaurants are reporting lower than normal foot traffic.

She believes the fast spreading omicron variant is causing some costumers to stay home and feel less confident about going out to eat.

El Gelato has four locations on O'ahu and reports business is down more than 40 percent when compared to last January.

Matsuoka says the HRA is working with the National Restaurant Association to lobby for a new round of financial relief for restaurants to help get them through the year.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you