Some Hawaii mechanics say rising metal costs affecting car part prices

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mechanics tell KITV4, business is good right now. Prices on car parts, however, are not doing so well.
The owner of A's Automotive, Anwar Allwer, says prices have more than doubled for vital parts needed for your vehicle to operate. He believes the rising prices for metals, such as nickel that's used in batteries, have a large part to play in the inflation.
"A battery that used to cost $80, you can't get that battery for $150 now. Some cars, the cost increase depends on the cast of the engine. It depends on what kind of material is mixed together to create the part. There's aluminum, iron, and steel cast into some parts," Allwer said.
"So it comes depends to the manufacturer and how much nickel they use inside of their material for the price. A lot of people's exhaust is being ripped out because now those parts cost almost double the price. Whoever is stealing the part, is selling it for double the price they used to sell it for," he added.
Allwer says he's not just concerned about how the rising costs are affecting him and his customers. He's also concerned about an increase in the number of specialized crimes that are going on involving precious metals that are in cars.
"Precious metal is inside a catalytic converter and even the oxygen sensor. You can sell the oxygen sensor for $50 now. It doesn't matter if it works or not. They can reuse the metal inside of it. It's a lot of precious metal," Allwer said.
Nickel is bad for the environment, but has some advantages when it comes to car parts.
"It makes the part look nicer, and the part performs better," said Allwer.
With rising prices, you have to wonder if it is worth it to use nickel parts.
As for other repairs, Allwer says drivers will find its worth it getting those done.
"Take care of the car and the car is going to take care of you," said Allwer.
Scarcity of key parts and computer chips for cars is also being attributed to metal price increases and shipping issues.