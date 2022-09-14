 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Some good inflation news: Wholesale prices fell in August

  • 0
Some good inflation news: Wholesale prices fell in August

Just one day after August's disappointing Consumer Price Index report triggered a meltdown on Wall Street, a separate inflation report indicated that wholesale price increases are showing signs of improvement.

 Emily Elconin/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Just one day after August's disappointing Consumer Price Index report triggered a meltdown on Wall Street, a separate inflation report indicated that wholesale price increases are showing signs of improvement.

The Producer Price Index, which tracks average changes in the prices paid to producers of goods and services, was up 8.7% in the 12 months ended in August, down from 9.8% in July. It's the second consecutive month that the pace of increase slowed.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK