 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Social Security payments could be delayed due to debt ceiling impasse

  • 0
Social Security payments could be delayed due to debt ceiling impasse

Social Security payments could be delayed due to the debt ceiling impasse.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CNN) — If the US is not able to pay all its bills for the first time ever, senior citizens could quickly feel the pain.

Unless President Joe Biden and House Republicans hammer out a deal to address the debt ceiling soon, the Treasury Department may not have enough funds to fully satisfy all of the nation’s obligations as soon as June 1.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred