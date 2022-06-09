Smile! New cameras at refuse facilities want to make trash drop off easier

WAIPAHU (KITV)- Trash keeps piling up at the Waipahu Refuse Convenience Center. So to make people's lives a little easier, the city is providing livestream camera feeds of two of its busiest trash facilities on Oahu.
"Just some rubbish. We've been cleaning the house and stuff," said local resident John Antonio.
"The junk has been out on the patio a long time," said local resident Russell Lamay.
On many days, the number of vehicles waiting to drop off their garbage and recycling also starts to add up. "I know we waited up to an hour in line and then they closed the gate just as we were right there ready to go in. I begged them. Please don't make me come back," said Candace Holloway.
There's a new addition to two of Honolulu's refuse centers in Waipahu and Waianae: live stream video cameras. They cost about a thousand dollars each.
"There's no recording. It's just a video stream. My IT people are nodding yes. It's not for security purposes," said Honolulu Director of Environmental Services Roger Babcock.
The cameras aim is for convenience: so people can go to the city's website, and see what the wait is at those two locations.
"I think its a great idea. We can know ahead of time if we're going to have a long wait. And then we can choose to go to a different transfer station," said Holloway.
Employees say they go through about a dozen big green dumpsters every day. Honolulu officials are hoping those numbers go up so they can make the island cleaner.
"This will reduce illegal dumping," said Honolulu City Council Member Brandon Elefante.
A third camera is being added in Ewa Beach, and they're hoping to add cameras eventually to all their waste drop-off locations.
There's also a plan to build a new and bigger waste convenience center near the current one in Waipahu. It will have more spaces for people to drop off their garbage.
