Skimmers found at six Times Supermarkets, store warns shoppers to check credit card statements.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Times Supermarkets and its corporate owner QSI, Inc. want the public to know skimmers were found at half a dozen of its Oahu stores.
It revealed on Friday it was at the store in Kahala where things started to unravel. On July 27, staffers realized something fishy was going on at their registers, checked into it, and found PIN pads at the Self Checkout Registers had skimmers on them.
When they looked further into it, they found five other store locations were tampered with: Beretania, Kaimuki, Aiea, Mililani, and Kunia.
Paul Lauriano says he's a loyal Times shopper who goes there at least once a week. He was shocked to learn this news. He told KITV4 he's nervous now, "because I like to self-checkout. It's quicker."
Lauriano says he already checks his statements, but will now try to use cash to pay for items when he can. His colleague Alan Reyes, Jr. is an even more loyal Times shopper, going there daily for lunch. His reaction to the news?
"Not good. I use my card everywhere," Reyes said.
He says he's very worried about identity theft.
QSI and Times want people to know if you shopped here around late July, thieves might have your credit card number, security code (if you typed it in), card expiration date, name, and address. What they don't know is if thieves actually have tried to use any of this information.
Times assures the public it takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information seriously and is taking steps to safeguard its registers.
If you have more questions about this case, you can call Times Supermarket at 808-973-4800, Ext. 154, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. HST on weekdays, excluding major holidays.