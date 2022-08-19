Show me the money! | Hawaii Tax Rebate checks up to $300 going out soon

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Money, money, money, MONAAAAAY! Some Hawaii residents can look forward to getting a little boost to their bank accounts, as the state’s Act 115 Tax Rebate is expected to go out starting sometime toward the end of September.
The Act 115 tax rebate was one of several bills passed at the end of the legislative session in April and a product of the state’s billion dollar surplus. Act 115 will provide a one-time refund – either $300 or $100 (more on that later) – to individuals who filed a state tax return for the 2021 tax year.
Now down to brass tacks: How much money should Hawaii taxpayers expect to receive?
According to the plan, Hawaii taxpayers will receive monies based on their filing status, adjusted gross income, and the number of exemptions claimed.
The Department of Taxation beaks it down like this:
Under the plan, a family of four could receive up to $1,200 from the state if their adjusted gross income is below $100,000 per year.
So when can taxpayers expect to see that bump in the bank account?
Anyone who filed their tax return between Jan. 1 and July 31 of this year, and setup their returns to be direct deposited, will see their Hawaii Rebate Check in September 2022, according to the Taxation Department.
Anyone who filed their tax return between Jan. 1 and July 31 of this year, and setup their returns to be sent via a paper check, will see their Hawaii Rebate Check between September and October 2022.
Anyone who filed (or plans to file) AFTER July 2022 will see their Hawaii Rebate Check up to 10 weeks after filing for direct deposit or up to 12 weeks after filing for a paper check.
