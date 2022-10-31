Shoppers scramble to get in last-minute Halloween costume shopping

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to the National Retail Federation, a new record for Halloween shopping is expected this year. People are expected to spend more than $10.6 billion dollars this year on the holiday, much of that will be spent on costumes. “We bought more this year and it all sold out faster than we thought it would. Usually around this time there is a lot more left for last minute shoppers,” said Party City owner Andrew Shum.
The economy is coming into play when it comes to costume shopping right now. People are turning less to full body costumes and more to masks. That’s because you can take what you are wearing at home, throw on your mask, and you have a new Halloween costume.
Costume shops were filled with last minute shoppers as time ran out on Halloween. “I got Tinkerbell for my daughter during my last-minute Halloween shopping,” said one local resident.
This year, the old favorites are back. No new tv show or movie. But some traditional favorites. One father and son continue to debate on who is best. “Michael Myers, when you think of Halloween and the music,” said one father to his son as they debated what costume to get for themselves. “I like the guy in the Scream mask. I can relate to him, he’s funny,” replied his son.
The trend of using accessories and masks continues to increase. For some, it is too late to put together that perfect costume. What they want is gone from the shelves. They have to adapt what they can find in the shops, to create a costume that works. “We were going to do a lot of things. Our dog has his costume, a friend gave him a Star Wars themed cover. But we don't have our outfits. So we are just looking for Star Wars costumes to match the dog,” said another last-minute Halloween shopper.
If you can’t find what you need in the costume shop, no need to scream. Just adjust your expectations. Try to see what's out there and what's on the shelf to use.
