Shoppers scramble to get in last-minute Halloween costume shopping

From costumes to candy to decorations, Halloween spending is expected to reach record highs this year -- topping $10.6 billion -- according to the National Retail Federation.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to the National Retail Federation, a new record for Halloween shopping is expected this year. People are expected to spend more than $10.6 billion dollars this year on the holiday, much of that will be spent on costumes. “We bought more this year and it all sold out faster than we thought it would. Usually around this time there is a lot more left for last minute shoppers,” said Party City owner Andrew Shum.

The economy is coming into play when it comes to costume shopping right now. People are turning less to full body costumes and more to masks. That’s because you can take what you are wearing at home, throw on your mask, and you have a new Halloween costume.

An error occurred