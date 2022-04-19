Shoppers adjust as meat prices continue to increase

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 kt with higher gusts, except
north in Maalaea Bay.
* WHERE...All coastal waters except Big Island Windward.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV)- Dealing with rising costs of just about everything continues to be a big problem for local Hawaii residents.
The state's Consumer Price Index indicates an increase of almost 10% compared to last year. Prices on meat, eggs, chicken, and fish are up from last year according to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Honolulu, a 14.7% increase from 2021.
Still, people are buying meat, while being a little more selective on how they do it.
"You have to look for the lowest price sometimes. But if you are going to one place and you need it right away, buy it in cash if you have the cash," said Jonathan Antolin.
"People are so tired now these days from work. Its just easier to just come and buy their food," said Rose Valdez, who was eating at San Nicolas Chicharron restaurant in Honolulu.
According to Bureau of Labor statistics: the same amount of food bought with $100 in 2020, would only allow a purchase 85% of those groceries in 2021. In March 2022, that's down to 74% to buy the same food bundle.
Still, Rose Valdez says people are willing to continue buying food from where she works. "We had to raise our prices a little bit just to keep up," said Valdez.
Not everyone however, is able to keep up with meat price inflation. "I'm not going to buy it today. maybe next month. who knows," said shopper Ellen Dumlao. She says she's changed how she shops for food. "You sometimes buy vegetables. You sometimes have to buy the fish or shrimp. Next time you go buy the meat again," said Dumlao.
She says the climate has changed. Prices keep climbing up, so she's not only changed what she buys, but also how she cooks it. "If you don't have meat, you cannot make the soup. if you have meat, you can make it. If you have fish, you can make the soup you can make the soup. Ok love you," said Dumlao.
People may have noticed the price of your poke and seafood is on the rise. You may be seeing trouble when you pull out your wallet to pay for fish and seafood, but it's the fishing industry that's threatened right now.
She may not be loving the prices, but that's not going to stop her from making a good healthy meal.