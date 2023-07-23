Shooting on Keeaumoku and Young Streets on Oahu has businesses worried

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A man is in custody for attempted murder in yet another gun violence incident in Honolulu. Police records show officers arrested 22-year-old Kuaia Fala just before 6 AM Sunday morning on suspicion of attempted murder.
The shooting happened near the corner of Keeaumoku and Young Streets.
Police arrested Fala about an hour after he allegedly shot another 22-year-old man in the stomach.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the victim and took him to a hospital in serious condition.
Betty Faustorilla, an employee at a dry cleaning business, Hakuyosha Clean Living said their front door is always locked even while they are open in response to what they call- an uptick of violent crimes.
"We have the door locked and nobody can come inside here even in the mornings. Plenty of people are homeless over here and they cannot come inside,” said Faustorilla.
She adds all returning customers have to be buzzed in and there is a certain protocol for customers she does not recognize. Other businesses said they are frazzled especially since this shooting is days after another shooting just blocks away.
Hawaii Firearms Coalition wants the community to know back to back shootings do not indicate this as a gun problem.
“We see a pattern here. We see these shootings in the same part of the island again and again and they always happen at the same time of day. What is happening between midnight and sunrise that’s causing these shootings to happen," said Andrew Namiki Roberts, director of Hawaii Firearms Coalition.
Roberts believes most of these shootings can be drug and gang related and they do not include responsible gun owners with permits.