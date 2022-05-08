Shinnyo Floating Lantern Ceremony going virtual again as COVID-19 lingers, Japanese tourism wanes

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The Shinnyo Floating Lantern Ceremony is going virtual again in 2022 as a precaution of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual Memorial Day celebration is the largest of its kind in the nation with numbers soaring to 40,000 visitors pre-pandemic. However, officials expect only a few thousand this year.
Co-chair of Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii, Darlene Ferreira, says this is the time for Gov. David Ige to prioritize tourism and make a plan to rebuild our economy.
“The reason the number is going to drop from 40,000 to 5,000 is because of the Japanese tourism that the event brings. They fill up many hotels and come in with several full busses. For the Japanese that come, they feel so grateful to have the opportunity to float a lantern at Ala Moana beach," said Ferreira.
Director of Sales at Big Island Candies, Malcolm Murasaki says they saw an uptick of visitors during Golden Week but numbers were significantly lower than past years. They believe bringing back Japanese tourism is essential for state recovery.
“We really need them back as far as the state is concerned, not only just for business as a whole but especially for the state. Seeing what Waikiki should look like and to normalize thins back into Hawaii," said Murasaki.
Gov. David Ige is set to meet with the Japanese Prime Minister this week to discuss plans on economic development and to bring back Hawaii's largest international market.
This year’s interactive event – titled “Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaiʻi: Space to Heal” – is taking place over a 9-day period from May 27 – June 5 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Shinnyo-en Hawaii. The public can make reservations online. The reservations, for groups of up to five people, will allow for a 30-minute in-person experience to ensure safe social distancing, event officials said in a press release.
“With so many having suffered losses during the pandemic, we’d like to offer space, physical and emotional, for people to experience a sense of comfort and healing. With this year’s interactive experience on the Shinnyo-en Hawaii temple grounds, we’re offering the community an opportunity to write remembrances, prayers and commitments toward harmony and peace on lanterns and float them in a way that is reminiscent of a ceremony on the beach,” said Shinnyo-en Hawaii community relations liason, Rev. Craig Yamamoto.