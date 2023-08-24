Several groups make their voices heard at State Capitol regarding Maui related issues

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Those struggling due to wildfire issues and beyond on Maui and elsewhere made their concerns known Thursday at the State Capitol.
Hawaii Workers Center Executive Director Sergio Alcubilla said, "As Maui rebuilds, we hope that real justice, and mutual prosperity, replace the exploitation and the greed that our islands have long been subject to."
Numerous groups spoke Thursday, including the Hawaii Workers Center. One of their main goals is reportedly an equitable and just recovery for Maui for everyone impacted - recovery the right way, including the quest not to return to the status quo or repeat mistakes of the past.
Also represented Thurs., the Honolulu Tenants union - striving to protect renters statewide including people impacted on Maui.
Plus, Raise Up Maui was in attendance - largely emphasizing people over profits.
National Alliance for Filipino concerns spoke at the State Capitol and expressed concerns as well, at least 30 percent of the residents in Lahaina are reportedly Filipino, numerous Filipinos remain missing.
Meanwhile, Compact of Free Association stated Micronesian community members largely feel they've been left out of assistance, they want recovery for everyone.
And Our Hawaii delivered an address. The group's pursuits include a just recovery, not greed and exploitation - their aim is putting people first, over corporate.
Taking matters to another level, Pacific Voices, many of whom don't qualify for FEMA assistance attended Thurs. - members went upstairs to the governor's office to deliver a recovery proposal and letter - the overwhelming message: protect workers who are unemployed and extend the emergency proclamation, and a request for no evictions for one year and no predatory buying of properties.
Off Oahu, Maui mayor Richard Bissen spoke about FEMA related concerns Thursday, stating, "I do encourage people to sign up with FEMA, sign up with the Red Cross, and receive all the benefits you are eligible for."
Another hot topic voiced Thurs. at the State Capitol entailed making sure unemployment benefits are received in a timely manor - immigrant communities could potentially be left out due to language barriers.