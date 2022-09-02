September declared as Child Care Provider Appreciation Month

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared September to be Child Care Provider Appreciation Month recognizing how important early children education is to keiki development and the community.
More than 12,000 children currently attend licensed childcare facilities in Honolulu. City officials said many parents are able to go to work because there are many childcare opportunities on Oahu.
They said their goal is to provide more support to pre-schools, as well as head start programs and home day cares to address current issues in our schools.
"I would like to see more teachers come in. There are so many teachers that leave because of lack of pay, support and resources. They don’t want to stay here so they move to the mainland and we lose a lot of teachers that way," said Cortney Li, pre-school teacher at Seagull Schools.
City and county officials said they want to build more affordable housing for early childcare teachers and find ways to get teachers certified faster.
"We're looking at options around apprenticeships that are going to really help get folks get into programs in more nontraditional ways as well as looking at more fast-track on the job training," said Ted Burke, early childhood resource coordinator.
Some parents said they are excited to see the city step in and recognize the contributions of day care and the challenges. They said many day care centers have waitlists or lack necessary resources.
"I want to see more daycares that include meals, affordable tuition, good staff and overall a comfortable place you feel safe sending your child to," said Natalie Muzzini.
City officials said finding ways to increase childcare provider salaries is also high on their list. The Childcare Provider appreciation proclamation was issued at The Seagull Schools Early Education Center.