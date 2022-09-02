 Skip to main content
September declared as Child Care Provider Appreciation Month

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mayor Rick Blangiardi declared September to be Child Care Provider Appreciation Month recognizing how important early children education is to keiki development and the community.

More than 12,000 children currently attend licensed childcare facilities in Honolulu. City officials said many parents are able to go to work because there are many childcare opportunities on Oahu. 

