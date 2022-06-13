Senior citizens go skydiving over Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- You can never be too old to try new and adventurous activities. Just ask Kay Inouye, 95, and Masako Sirois, 78. They went skydiving on Monday!
"This is my fifth jump. When I was 88, first, 89, 90, 91 was the last one, and I'm 95 now," Inouye said.
"I didn't expect that the view was so gorgeous, unbelievable. Weather was so great, and this is my first jump," Sirois said.
They took off from Dillingham Airfield in Waialua on Oahu's North Shore, and went with Skydive Hawaii.
"I don't know why but I was nervous. I wasn't nervous before, but today I don't know why. Maybe the young people here made me nervous, but I enjoyed it," Inouye said.
The two are friends who live at Hawaii Kai Retirement Community.
"My residents never cease to amaze me. The quality of life is what it's all about in our communities, and to see a resident living their life is why we do what we do," said interim general manager Kelly Hardin, Hawaii Kai Retirement Community.
Inouye's advice for anyone who's thinking about skydiving: "One day put it in the back of your mind, one day you're going to say I want to go. Go for it, don't stop, just go for it."
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.