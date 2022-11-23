Senators press Buttigieg to increase airline passenger compensation for canceled and delayed flights

...WIND ADVISORY TONIGHT FOR KAUAI NIIHAU AND OAHU...
.Strong and gusty northeast winds will accompany a cold front
that is forecast to sweep down the western end of the island
chain tonight. These strong and gusty winds will likely spread
eastward across the rest of the state on Thanksgiving Day. The
greatest threat for very strong wind gusts will be the typical
locations like mountain ridges and leeward zones that are prone
to local accelerations and downsloping. In addition, exposed
north through east facing slopes and beaches may have brief
periods of strong wind gusts, especially immediately following
the frontal passage.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to drive, especially for drivers in high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...STRONG NORTHEAST WINDS AND A SIGNIFICANT NORTH SWELL POSSIBLE
FROM TONIGHT THROUGH THANKSGIVING AFFECTING ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
A cold front is forecast to sweep down the island chain from
tonight through Thanksgiving Day, bringing a period of showers to
all islands. More significantly, strong northeast winds will
develop after the front passes, resulting in a period of very
windy conditions for all islands. Forecast confidence is high that
most areas around the state will be impacted by these strong and
gusty northeast winds.
Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree
branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make it difficult to
drive, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Also be
prepared for power outages. Please consider moving any planned
outdoor Thanksgiving events indoors, and postpone hanging outdoor
holiday decorations as they may become damaged or airborne with
these strong winds.
Additionally, a powerful low pressure system passing north of the
area will generate a large north swell that will build Wednesday
night, with the peak of the swell potentially coinciding with
extreme high tides on Thursday and Friday mornings. Homeowners,
beachgoers and boaters should prepare for the potential for high
surf and significant wave run-up along exposed north facing
shores.
This statement will be updated by 5 PM HST Wednesday, November
23rd, or sooner if necessary.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet
expected.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big
Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Some senators on Wednesday urged the Department of Transportation to increase airline passengers' compensation for canceled and delayed flights.
Three Democratic senators urged the Department of Transportation on Wednesday to increase airline passengers' compensation for canceled and delayed flights when the airline is at fault.
The pressure campaign comes on the eve of Thanksgiving, as airlines prepare for near pre-pandemic levels of travel.
In a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Sens. Maria Cantwell of Washington, Edward Markey of Massachusetts and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wrote the airlines should be responsible for passengers' "secondary costs" when they cancel or "significantly" delay a flight.
"The refunds rule should require airlines to cover secondary costs -- such as hotel rooms, food and drink, and transportation to-and-from the airport -- when an airline, due to a problem within its control, cancels or significantly delays a flight," wrote the senators.
Airlines have paid more than $600 million in refunds to hundreds of thousands of passengers for canceled or changed flights since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Transportation.
But federal regulators say that some airlines have skirted the rules. The department has issued $7.25 million in fines against six airlines for "extreme delays in providing those refunds to passengers," said Buttigieg this month. That brings the total assessed fines for 2022 to $8.1 million -- a record in civil penalties for the department's consumer protection program.
The three senators pushed the department to strengthen its proposed rule on ticket refunds for airline passengers, noting that domestic airlines have canceled nearly 3% of flights and delayed 21% of flights in the first eight months of 2022, citing data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.
Katherine Estep, a spokesperson for Airlines for America, the industry's leading trade group, said that their members "fully comply with all federal laws and regulations regarding cash refunds." Estep added that in the first nine months of 2022, US passenger airlines "issued $8.3 billion in cash refunds, more than all of refunds issued in 2021."
"This rulemaking is a critical response to the increase in flight cancellations and delays during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in a record number of consumer complaints about the refund process," wrote the senators.
The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the senators' letter.