Senate bill to legalize recreational cannabis passed in the senate on Tuesday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Senate bill 669 passed today with an overwhelming 22 to 3 vote.
This is the furthest a bill like this one has advanced.
This bill establishes regulations for the cultivation, manufacture, sale, and personal use of cannabis.
Legislators in support say today's vote is a positive step forward in legalizing recreational cannabis. They say it will help benefit the community and the local economy.
"Revenue that is being generated form this is going to the black market and organized crime and other places where it could be going into our communities, our schools, and supporting public programs and projects" shares Senator Angus Mckelvey.
Others say say the high THC levels in marijuana can be detrimental to physical and mental health. They say it will it will hurt our community's most vulnerable to addictions and only worsen the drug problem the state is trying to improve.
"We're making more stringent, our drunk driving laws and controlling vaping, how does decriminalizing cannabis for personal use fit in for these values" shares Senator Sharon Moriwaki.
The bill states that less than ounce of cannabis will be allowed to be sold and bought in the state.
Supporters say dispensaries will be able to offer safe cannabis that is inspected and tested for toxins. They if it is already being sold and purchased illegally it may as well be legalized so it can be regulated.
"Existing dispensaries are monitored, and the marijuana is highly inspected by the Department of Health. We can use money that is going to illegal trade" shares Senator Senator Joy San Buenaventura.
Others say it will damage people's physical and mental health. The executive director for the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, Gary Yabuta, says legalizing cannabis could hurt our community.
"it can stay in your system up to 28 days. This can affect our learning capacities and have an impact on our mental capabilities" shares Yabuta.
The House of representatives will now vote on the bill.
