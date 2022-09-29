 Skip to main content
Senate approves government funding extension to avert shutdown

Senate approves government funding extension to avert shutdown

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, seen here in September 2021 in Washington, DC, is expected to hold a final passage vote September 29 to approve a short-term government funding extension that would prevent a shutdown.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The Senate voted on Thursday to approve a short-term government funding extension that would prevent a shutdown at the end of the week. The bill was approved on a bipartisan basis with a vote of 72 to 25.

Government funding is currently on track to expire Friday at midnight, but the stopgap bill would extend funding through December 16, setting up a potential funding fight at the end of the year instead.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this report.

