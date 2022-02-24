 Skip to main content
Self service kiosk raising convenience fee up $1 dollar

  Updated
  • 0
Self-service vehicle registration kiosks get an upgrade

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The bright yellow touchscreen motor vehicle self-service registration kiosks will be increasing their convenience fee by $1.

Beginning Mar. 1, the current convenience fee will increase from $3 to $4 for those operating the kiosks.

“The price of convenience has not gone unnoticed in our efforts to develop smarter delivery of this basic government service, and widely turn a trip to renew a motor vehicle registration on Oahu into a convenient part of a motorist’s visit to the grocery store,” said Kim Hashiro, acting director of the city’s Department of Customer Services.

Some of the advantages of the kiosk include the accessibility to renew vehicle registration at supermarkets that are open late or 24/7. The kiosks also accept renewals up to 10 months past the expiration date with a $16 late fee. 

The $4 convenience fee for the self-service kiosks is added to the 2.5% fee on credit and debit cards. 

For more information, visit www.honolulu.gov/csd

