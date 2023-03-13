Scratch Kitchen opening in former Outback Steakhouse location in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Scratch Kitchen is opening in the former Outback Steakhouse restaurant space at the Hawaii Kai Towne Center later this month.
Hawaii Kai Towne Center officials tell KITV4 that the restaurant's exceptional location fronting busy Kalanianaole Highway has a distinct advantage, providing added exposure to the many who drive by on a daily basis.
"We welcome Scratch Kitchen to Hawaii Kai Towne Center, where it will join our diverse lineup of impressive restaurants and eateries including the Original Roy's and Maile's Thai Bistro," Marc Higuchi, general manager of Hawaii Kai Towne Center, said in a statement. "Their decision to retain Outback staff is an especially savvy business move in today's tight labor market. It's a win-win arrangement that will allow them to move quickly towards its opening."
The popular brunch and dinner restaurant already has a location in the South Shore Market in Kakaako’s Ward Village.
Scratch Kitchen, which serves upscale southern-inspired comfort food with local flare, started out in Chinatown.
Outback Steakhouse recently closed its Hawaii Kai location after its lease expired.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.