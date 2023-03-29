Scott Hawaii business owner says major retailers phasing out his products; urges residents to buy local

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...Through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It all started nearly a century ago.
Spanning three generations of the Scott family, over the course of more than 90 years, maintaining a local business mindset would pave way to modern day Scott Hawaii becoming one of the most recognizable footwear companies, based in the islands.
"We truly depend on the people of Hawaii," gushed co-owner Michael Scott. "That's really what has gotten us through these ninety years. It's really the support of the locals."
But like many Hawaii based businesses without a brick and mortar store front, the company relies on online sales, external retailers, and local pop up shops to do business.
And in developing decades-long relationships within the community, it was no wonder major national retailers turned to the mom and pop to break into the Hawaii market.
"When they came in, it was all about supporting local," Scott began.
Big name corporations like Target, Walmart, and Long's lining the shelves with Hawaii based products.
"They get rooted here and then things change," he continued. "We've seen issues where they want to become more profitable, so they push their private label and stocking local products doesn't really fit into that."
With local business owners already left picking up the pieces of the unprecedented financial pressures of the pandemic, Scott says the shift poses imminent threat to smaller businesses still on the brink of survival.
"When these behemoth companies come in," Scott added, "the first thing [to go] is mom and pop [stores]. What's going to happen to those shops? We all know what happens. There's other companies that don't have 90 years of relationships on their side and it would be really tough to just rely on Hawaii sales solely."
And so Scott urges residents to check the labels, shop local, and ensure Hawaii can stay supporting Hawaii.