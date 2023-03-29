 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU THROUGH
THIS AFTERNOON...

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.

* WHEN...Through this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers have the potential to bring periods of heavy rainfall
to all communities of Oahu, Kauai, and Niihau through this
afternoon. A few thunderstorms are also possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Scott Hawaii business owner says major retailers phasing out his products; urges residents to buy local

  • Updated
  • 0
scott hawaii

A local slipper company is demanding answers as major national retailers begin to phase out the Hawaii-based product store shelves. The owner of Scott Hawaii Slippers says he is worried the priorities of mega retailers diminishes the presence of mom and pop shops here in the Islands.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It all started nearly a century ago.

Spanning three generations of the Scott family, over the course of more than 90 years, maintaining a local business mindset would pave way to modern day Scott Hawaii becoming one of the most recognizable footwear companies, based in the islands.

