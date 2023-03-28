SBA offers disaster loans to Kauai County businesses affected by drought

...FLOOD WATCH FOR OAHU KAUAI AND NIIHAU FROM NOON TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON HST TODAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu.
* WHEN...From Noon HST today through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will increase in
coverage this afternoon through tonight. Periods of heavy
rainfall are possible over leeward and windward communities
of Oahu and Kauai through Wednesday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
LIHUE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kauai County businesses that have suffered from the drought, declared on Aug. 9, 2022, have until Monday, April 17, 2023, to apply for low-interest Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Loans of up to $2 million are available to qualifying small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations of any size.
The loans can be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that cannot be paid due to the drought's impact, according to Tanya N. Garfield, director of the SBA's Disaster Field Operations – West. Economic injury assistance is available regardless of whether the applicant suffered any property damage.
The low-interest loans carry rates of 3.04% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations, with a maximum term of 30 years.
The SBA has also announced that applications are now being accepted for qualifying small non-farm businesses in Maui and Kalawao counties to offset economic losses caused by drought in Maui County that began on Jan. 1, 2023.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.