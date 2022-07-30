Salvation Army Kona Corps trying to recover from burglary

...WIND ADVISORY FOR PORTIONS OF HAWAII ON SUNDAY...
.Strengthening high pressure to the north will drive strong trades
winds and bring in a dry and stable airmass. Winds will accelerate
downslope, near mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the
terrain, and in areas typically exposed to the trade winds.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 15 to 30 mph with localized
gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui, Molokai, Oahu
and the Big Island.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult
to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will accelerate downslope, near
mountain tops and ridges, through gaps in the terrain, and in
areas typically exposed to the trade winds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FOR SUNDAY...
.The combination of dry fuels, strong and gusty trade winds and
low relative humidity levels could produce extreme fire behavior
on Sunday, especially during the afternoon hours. Any fires that
develop will likely spread rapidly and be difficult to control.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS FOR
LEEWARD SECTIONS OF ALL ISLANDS...
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Sunday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* WIND...East to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 50
mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent in the afternoon.
* THUNDERSTORMS...None.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT....Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
KONA (KITV)- An update on this week's burglary of The Salvation Army Kona Corps. Now the nonprofit is realizing the value of what was stolen is quadruple what it originally thought. It calculates it lost about $3,000 worth of goods in addition to a $1,000 in school supplies. Now the Salvation Army has to deal with these losses as they try to help the public.
"It's like a big pill that's hard to swallow when I see the damages that have that to be fixed, the food, and school supplies that we have to replenish," said Salvation Army Kona Corps Captain Raghel Santiago.
She's frustrated. More than $4,000 worth of food and supplies was stolen from her non-profit, the Salvation Army Kona Corps. Thieves smashed security lights before breaking into the organization's extra office which acts as a storage space. It's attached to a house used as a family intervention center.
Captain Santiago believes the criminals peered into a window air conditioner, before breaking the front door with a crow bar, that was found nearby after the burglary. "We told the police it is not ours. So it must have been the crowbar they used to open the doors. So the officers took that," said Santiago.
What the thieves took, affects multiple segments of the population. Food items like spam, vienna sausage and fruits were stolen from the food pantry, just days before going out to families in need. Now those baskets may have to be skimpier. "We have some of those supplies stored in our pantry right now. But not enough," said Capt. Santiago.
The elderly will also be affected. Nutritional supplements and adult diapers were stolen, that are meant for the organization's senior program. "This is something our seniors depend on. So we will have to make due and purchase for them," said Santiago.
And right before the first week of class, schools supplies meant for students-in-need such as backpacks, binders, notebooks, calculators, and pencils are no longer there. It was stolen during the theft, so now the organization will have to go buy once more what's needed. "It's definitely going to hurt our budget. Because with the Salvation Army set for a budget for all year, and this is not part of that," said Santiago.
Four coolers are also missing. Those are supposed to be used to get Thanksgiving turkeys to those struggling financially.
The Kona Salvation Army says it doesn't have a lot of time to find replacements and they need the funds to do so. If you want to contribute to help replace what was stolen, you can call (808) 326-2330, go to their location at 75-223 Kalani Street Kailua-Kona, HI 96740 or go to the website. https://kona.salvationarmy.org/.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.