Safe Access Oahu ending may inspire former employees to rejoin workforce

With the Safe Access Oahu program now ended, some entrepreneurs feel fewer restrictions could mean more opportunities for businesses. The restaurant industry is doing well right now in Oahu. Several businesses say they've been busy since the Safe Access Oahu restrictions phased out.
An impact on the number of people applying for jobs in restaurants may not be far behind. That's because employers on Oahu don't have to check vaccination status or testing any more now that Safe Access Oahu has ended.
"The program may have deterred some people. Now that it's been lifted we may see an increase in applicants," said Kuhio Avenue Food Hall Owner Mike Palmer. He says the food hall is going to continue to require vaccination of its employees.
The president of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii says other restaurants that won't have that restriction may see an additional pool of applicants as well....former employees. "It provides an opportunity for those who couldn't work because of whether or not they didn't take tests, or some other challenge that made it difficult for them to return to work," said President and CEO of Chamber of Commerce Hawaii Sherry Menor-McNamara.
The increase in candidates would be a good thing because it looks like opportunities for employees may be opening up. "During COVID, we actually didn't have the entire food hall open. Now we are going to open 4 more food concepts there in the coming month. We're going to need another 60 people to do that," said Palmer.
Some restaurants have already re-assigned their employees that used to check vaccination cards for safe access. Now many of those workers are waiting on tables, concentrating on serving customers, and customer service.