...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Runners from the mainland raced to Hawaii to be a part of the 50th Honolulu Marathon

  • Updated
  • 0
marathon

It's the first day for runners to pick up their bibs and paperwork for the Honolulu Marathon. Thousands are set to take to the start line on Sunday.

HONOLULU (KITV)- It's the 50th year for the Honolulu Marathon. More than 27-thousand people registered for the event by Thursday. But that's not the final total showing up at the starting line on Sunday. Organizers say the overall numbers are only up slightly from pre-COVID. That's because there are fewer runners coming from Japan than previous years. But there is a big percent increase in runners from the mainland, making up the difference.

Thursday was the first day for runners to pick up their bibs and paperwork for the Honolulu Marathon. Thousands were set to take to the start line on Sunday. Some find the participants inspiring. Organizers say there is a 40 percent increase in the number of participants from the mainland.

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

