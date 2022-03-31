River of Life Mission serves its final meal in Chinatown

The program drew hundreds of homeless people to the neighborhood and after years of complaints by the business community it's finally moving.
"It is a desperate situation with the homeless, and I feel for them and it's obviously an incredibly moral thing to make sure they're fed and cared for," said Chinatown shopper Jay Regan. "But if there's a way of of not influencing local businesses and combine the goodwill and the importance of caring for them, I think it's a win."
The River of Life's relocating its meal service to multiple areas across Honolulu -- in Iwilei, Sand Island, Ke'ehi Lagoon, Waipahu, and St. Elizabeth Church in Kalihi.
It's also searching for more locations to expand and for a main campus outside of Chinatown.
"Chinatown has infinite potential," Regan added. "I see certain people cast despair I guess upon Chinatown insofar as they think it's dirty -- the homeless situation. And there's this inherent aversion that I think if it could be altered, and it becomes an exciting and regenerated place, it's incredibly important for Honolulu."
The Christian mission reached a deal last month with the city to move the operation that's distributed 12 million meals over the years.
Businesses said the change is the key to restoring the once-vibrant community.
"Can go shopping, buy lei, buy flower, buy food and manapua especially -- they'll love to come to Chinatown," said florist Sam Say.
The mission's hoping by expanding its program to other communities it can reach more people in need and eventually get them off the streets for good.
