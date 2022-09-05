Rising food prices not stopping people from enjoying Labor Day picnics

HONOLULU (KITV)- Most people enjoyed Labor Day with some fun in the sun. Food is a big part of the celebration, but with food prices up more than 2% some labor day cookouts looked a little bit different this year.
“The hardest part is to just getting the coals going. Once they're all going, it speeds up the process of getting the bbq fire going,” said one Labor Day cookout grill master.
Cookouts are a hot topic on Labor Day. What you eat is as important as how you cook it. “We have some cam bakery donuts, rice, kalbi, potato salad, rice cakes and all this dim sum from downtown,” said Sharon Obara who took part in a picnic.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics says July saw the biggest increase in food prices since April of 2020. Potlucks are a great way for people to cut costs. Everyone brings a little something. Sadly, there are some casualties this year. “We were going to bring poke but I think we ended up not doing that. I don't know if money was a factor. But that's a lot of money. Someone was going to bring that, but changed their minds,” said Obara.
People still want to feed everyone, but they are adapting to price increases by being more selective on what to cook. Often it's what's in the freezer, or preparing something yourself at home. “It's cheaper to make chili, instead of buying the Zippy's chili. So I made chili and I brought it. I bought my Costco pound of ground beef and that's what I did. There's a lot of people, so that's how I decided what I was going to bring,” said Obara.
Others are finding a more inventive way of saving money on the cookout. “Actually I was not invited to the bbq. I just stopped by. Didn’t bring anything,” said picnic attendee Jin Yoo.
