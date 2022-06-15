'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' author selling oceanfront home near Diamond Head

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki is selling his oceanfront Diamond Head home on the Gold Coast of Oahu for $7.35 million, according to public records.
The Hilo native paid $2.75 million for the four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom 3,448-square-foot home, which has a stand-alone jacuzzi and custom remodeled home features such as solid Merbau hardwood and Travertine floors.
The Hilo High School graduate listed his home earlier this year for $9.8 million.
Reine Ah Moo and Shannon Smith of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Hawaii Realty are listing the property.
Trevor Benn, founder and president of Honolulu-based Forward Realty tells KITV4 that there is still strong demand for oceanfront properties, and that part of Diamond Head is extremely scarce.
“There are only about two dozen homes on the water between the Gold Coast and the lighthouse,” he said.
Kiyosaki, founder of Rich Global LLC and the Rich Dad Company, has authored more than 20 books including the popular “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” series of books, which has sold more than 40 million copies around the world.
Duane Shimogawa has more than 15 years of experience in the media industry with stints as a reporter/anchor at several TV and radio stations, as well as newspapers such as Pacific Business News, Hawaii News Now, KNDU/KNDO-TV, and more.