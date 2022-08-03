Revitalization of Japanese tourism to Hawaii slower than expected

Local Japanese travel correspondents equate the delay to the country still in mourning over the shocking assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as the sudden onset of it's seventh coronavirus wave.
"For us to reach pre-pandemic numbers again it's going to be later in the year," Takahata added. "Again, because of all these setbacks that no one really has control over."
According to numbers released by the the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), the state welcomed back just under 12,000 Japanese tourists in the month of June. Those travelers spending about $24.3 million. That's compared to just three years ago, June 2019, when Hawaii saw more than 126,000 visitors spending upwards of about $182 million.
It's the reason many local hotels, restaurants, and attractions continue to market push for the Japanese market in anticipation that those numbers begin to rise within the coming weeks and months.
"We are really excited and our Japanese language docents are also excited to offer tours in Japanese again," explained Iolani Palace historian, Zita Cup-Choy.
Starting Aug. 3, the palace will offer Japanese docent-led tours.
In hoping to foster that recovery effort, the state is trying to make foreign travel to the islands more attractive and more accessible.
HTA announcing the addition of a number of non stop flights to and from Tokyo.