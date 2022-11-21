Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM HST THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
HST THIS EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY OVER
LEEWARD AREAS...
.Strong winds and low humidity will produce critical fire conditions
today over leeward areas. Humidity levels will increase and wind
speeds will decrease on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 9 AM HST this morning to 6 PM
HST this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...Trade winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent from the late morning through
afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds up to 25 knots. Seas up to 10
feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward Waters,
Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Retailers want congress to step in to avert after a freight rail strike. Pictured is the Selkirk rail yard on September 14, in Selkirk, New York.
The nation's leading retailers warned Monday that Congress may need to step in to avert a devastating freight rail strike they fear could spoil food, interrupt the delivery of goods bought online and worsen inflation.
The Retail Industry Leaders Association, a trade group whose members include Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot and dozens of other brands, said a strike would cause an "enormous disruption to the flow of goods nationwide" and ripple through the supply chain and economy at large.
"Retailers urge policymakers to use every tool at their disposal to avoid a self-inflicted economic disaster," the trade group said in a statement.
"Fortunately, this year's holiday gifts have already landed on store shelves," the retail group said. "But an interruption to rail transportation does pose a significant challenge to getting items like perishable food products and e-commerce shipments delivered on time, and it will undoubtedly add to the inflationary pressures already hitting the US economy.
The Retail Industry Leaders Association said that if no agreement is reached by December 9, Congress must act quickly to codify the tentative agreement reached in September.
The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade group, similarly called on Congress to intervene "immediately" to avoid a "catastrophic shutdown" of the freight rail system.
A rail strike would come at a difficult time as the US economy is still grappling with high inflation, surging borrowing costs and elevated recession risks.
"This would be the worst possible time of year to have a disruption in rail freight and rail transportation," Matthew Shay, CEO of the NRF, told CNN on Monday. "We're hopeful they'll get a resolution. If they don't, we expect Congress to act very quickly to resolve this."
CNN's Vanessa Yurkevich contributed to this report.