Restaurants Close Due to Labor Shortages and the Pandemic

Two more Hawaii restaurants are shutting their doors due to the pandemic.
"M" by Jeremy Shigekane -- announced it is closing its doors in McCully.
Kobe Japanese Steak House in Lahaina has been a favorite for locals and visitors to Maui. Its owner, Martha Haleakala says due to lack of finding staff and the current state of the economy, she had to shut her doors 2 months ago. Martha Haleakala, says "Labor is the main problem here on Maui, just everyone is trying to hire, it's really difficult now the labor shortages. Everyone is short handed and Tepanyaki is a specialized type of Chef."
The Hawaii Restaurant Association's Victor Lim says, " We still have restaurants that continue to close every single week, purely because for our small businesses that pandemic is not over yet. Business recovery has not come to full blown mode yet."
Ryan Tanaka is the incoming Chairman of the Hawaii restaurant association, he also owns Giovanni Pastrami in Waikiki. Tanaka says, "This is an Employees Market, there are still more restaurant openings than there are workers available.
Victor Lim says, in order for restaurants to stabilize they need time. And a part of that adjustment will be passage of the minimum wage measures making their way through the State Legislature. The Hawaii Restaurant Association is backing a measure that will slowly increases the minimum wage over time to $18 an hour so that mom and pop shops can adjust to remain competitive and to stay alive.
Cynthia is an award-winning journalist who returned to Hawaii as an Anchor/Reporter/MMJ from Houston. She is a graduate of the University of Hawaii with a B.A. and M.B.A. DM her on IG @CynthiaYipTV to share stories.