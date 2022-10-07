Restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits - officials believe this boost local economy

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Oahu restaurants can apply for outdoor dining permits starting on Monday. The city approved sidewalk dining for a two-year trial program - officials believe this will boost the local economy while giving diners another option for eating out.
"Any opportunity you get to eat outside is great opportunity because we live in one of the best places for weather. Restaurants that have outdoor dining catches your attention more especially here in Hawaii,” said Micah Tellifero, Waikiki resident.
The general manager of Shorefyre in Waikiki told KITV4 he is taking down their fence and adding four tables of two along a sidewalk. Alan Wiltshire said this change will increase his restaurant's revenue by 10% immediately.
Wiltshire said most customers ask for outdoor-dining because many still are not comfortable eating indoors.
"This is a huge deal for us because 60% of our seating is already outside. We want to maximize this as much as we can” said Wiltshire.
He said he hopes this two-year pilot program eventually becomes permanent.
Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said many are still faced with rising food costs and any new ways to increase revenue will make a difference.
"We don’t really have back that full Asian market that we used to before so we're hoping they come back. When the restaurants do great, the rest of the supply chain does too," said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director at Hawaii Restaurant Association.