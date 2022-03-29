 Skip to main content
Resolution requests the Army to transfer Dillingham Airfield to the State of Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A state Senate committee advanced a resolution Monday afternoon that deals with the future of Dillingham Airfield, a general aviation airport on Oahu's North Shore that's also home to several skydiving companies.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation operates Dillingham Airfield through a lease from the U.S. Army.

SCR 200 urges the Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources to work with federal officials to start the process of transferring Dillingham Airfield to the state.

"I'm here speaking on behalf of Save Dillingham Airfield, representing a wide breadth of the community that's in support of this resolution. Just as a small addition to my written testimony I'd like to mention in 1991, Congress asked this land to be transferred to the State of Hawaii. In 1995, they'd surveyed the land so it's been 26 years that there has not been much significant movement," testified Ben Devine of Save Dillingham Airfield.

The Senate Committee on Public Safety, Intergovernmental, and Military Affairs passed SCR 200 with amendments.

It will now go before the full Senate for adoption in the next few days, then will cross over to the House for its consideration.

Anchor/Executive Producer

Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.

