Residents say the water main break on Kamehameha Highway affects business

...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY
MORNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.A large, south swell out of the 170- to 190-degree direction
will continue to produce dangerous breaking waves along south
facing shores through tonight. A combination of large surf and
regular predicted water levels will lead to flooding of beaches
that typically remain dry.
...HIGH SURF WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf heights of 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...High...Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping across
portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and strong
longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may occasionally
impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant beach run-up, flooding of
beaches that typically remain dry, and overwash in vulnerable
low-lying coastal roadways can be expected with this swell,
especially near times of high tide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area is expected
to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances, and the
potential for significant harbor surges through Monday night.
Mariners using south facing harbors should exercise caution when
entering or leaving the port, and when mooring or launching
vessels.
KAHANA BAY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews continued their work on Oahu on repairs to a 30-inch water main break near Kahana Bay Beach Park. Many people in the area said the break affects business as well.
Williams, owner of Windward Jump N Slide said they expect to take fewer orders this week because there are too many additional routes they will have to travel.
"I’m stationed out of Ka’a’awa and we deliver bounce houses to the local community. A lot of my work is on the other side of the bridge here and so this morning we had to wake up really early and drive around the whole island," said Williams.
Williams said he's making alternate schedules this week and hopes the road opens back up when expected.
Board of Water Supply Officials announced the bridge is not damaged -- the engineers confirmed that. However, they said the road leading up to the bridge on the Kahuku side does need work.
The expectation is unless there is some unseen circumstance, we'll get the road open by the end of this week or at least one-way traffic. We'll get water back in service by next Sunday," said Kathleen Pahinui, PIO for Board of Water Supply.
BWS officials also said the biggest issue is when the water main break happened, it released 60% of the water source from Waimanalo to Kahana Bay. They said they fear the reservoirs in the Kailua and Waimanalo areas will start running dry.
"We urge the community to only use water for cooking and personal hygiene right now until water gets back into service. We are making other changes into our systems but it’s just not going to be enough to make up that 60%, so whatever the public can do to help us right now while we prepare it, we greatly appreciate it," said Pahinui.
A bypass restored water service to the families on Trout Farm Rd and along Kamehameha Highway. The Bus will operate two shuttles at the road closure site in Kahana and emergency shuttles will operate during regular hours of operation.