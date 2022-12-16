Residents fighting to keep Liliha Longs Drugs from closing

...VIGOROUS COLD FRONT TO POTENTIALLY BRING STRONG SOUTHWEST
WINDS AND THUNDERSTORMS LATE SUNDAY AND MONDAY...
A powerful cold front is forecast to sweep across the state on
Monday. Southwest, or kona, winds will increase ahead of the front
on Sunday, with gusty conditions initially developing across
windward communities, as well as any locations over and downwind
of terrain. These strengthening winds may become damaging Sunday
night and Monday. Impacts could include roof damage, downed trees,
and power outages.
Thunderstorms may develop as early as Sunday, and some
thunderstorms could become strong to severe thunderstorms along
and ahead of the front Sunday night and Monday. Any thunderstorms
during this time frame could be capable of producing damaging wind
gusts and hail over any portion of the state.
Heavy rainfall is expected along the front and during
thunderstorms. At this time, chances for widespread flash flooding
do not appear to be high. However, leeward communities could
experience experience a period of heavy rainfall and potential
flood impacts, especially on Maui and the Big Island later Sunday
into Monday.
Additionally, the powerful low pressure system driving the front
will generate a large northwest swell that will affect the
islands. Homeowners, beachgoers and boaters should prepare for
high surf and significant wave run-up with possible coastal
impacts along exposed north and west facing shores.
It's too early at this time to be specific about the details of
the timing or strength of this weather event. Your National
Weather Service will continue to monitor the situation. You should
remain alert for later statements, and possible watches and
warnings for this weather event as the details become more clear.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, local media and internet sources
for the latest information.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Residents aren't giving up on that store though, we're told some people are putting a petition together to save the store.
Cars are lined up at one of the few drive-up pharmacies on Oahu, the Longs pharmacy on Liliha. Its set to close down just 2 months from now, February 7th.
"I'm very sad and very upset that they're going to close this location," said Teri Kashiwamura. She is not alone.
Bixby Ho is starting a petition to stop the closure. Even though the location is smaller, there is an abundance of pharmacy techs and assistants. "Sometimes they may know your name or say hi Uncle or hi Aunty. It's different than if you're just a number and they're like serving number 1 or 2," said Ho.
The location is primarily filled by the prescription area and home health items there's not a lot of chips or treats. Local businesses and residents seem to be on the same page when it comes to keeping it open.
"It's real close to where I live. I come here every year to get my flu vaccine. I came here to get my covid vaccine and my shingles vaccine. My neighbor who I walk with, she likes to use the drive-thru pharmacy. She doesn't like to get out and go in the store," said Kashiwamura. "Having it close will somehow impact us in our customer flow. Right now, they are waiting for their prescriptions over there. They would come over here, grab a drink, and go back," said Conversations Cafe Manager Ryan Medeiros.
CVS says the employees will all be reassigned to the Longs on Pali Highway near Kukui. Residents are being directed to that further away location to pick up their prescriptions. "It's hard on my budget. I have to pay the bus fare, or cab if I have to catch the cab," said local resident Franny Uruman.
Some good news, the local neighborhood board says they do have this on their agenda for January. The chairman tells KITV4, he's not sure what they can do about a private business closing, even if it is a big company.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.