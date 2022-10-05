 Skip to main content
Report: Transitioning only 6% of American vehicles to electric could prevent 67,000 premature deaths

Changing America's fleet of trucks and buses to run on electricity while, at the same time, changing the nation's power grid to renewable fuels could prevent 67,000 premature deaths by 2050, according to a report from the American Lung Association.

 Chmiel/iStockphoto/Getty Images

Trucks make up only 6% of vehicles on America's roads but produce almost 60% of smog-forming emissions and about 55% of particulate pollution, said Will Barrett, one of the study's authors and senior director of advocacy for the group. These pollutants contribute to health issues such as asthma, heart attacks, strokes and lung cancer.

